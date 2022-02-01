Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.80 ($76.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.91 ($70.69).

Vonovia stock traded down €0.42 ($0.47) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €50.38 ($56.61). The company had a trading volume of 2,112,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($68.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

