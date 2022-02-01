DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.