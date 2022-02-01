Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMIFF opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Diamcor Mining has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Diamcor Mining alerts:

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.