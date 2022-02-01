DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.