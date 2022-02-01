Digitalcoin Market Cap Reaches $177,262.50 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $177,262.50 and $43.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,527.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.95 or 0.07199996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.44 or 0.00297044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.00752105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00072896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.40 or 0.00379990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00239428 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,341,448 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

