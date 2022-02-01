Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

