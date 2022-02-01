Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR) Shares Up 2.3%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Discovery Energy (OTCMKTS:DENR)

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

