DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. DLH had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

DLHC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

