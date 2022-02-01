DMM: Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $462,345.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

