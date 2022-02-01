Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65,804 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.60% of Dolby Laboratories worth $53,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $148,550.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

