Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.24 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.33 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 1,674,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

