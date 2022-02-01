Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. Analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.