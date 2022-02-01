Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $153,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00.
OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.35. 50,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $529.49 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
