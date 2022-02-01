Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $119,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.