Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

