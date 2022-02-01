Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 1,106 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 394.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

