Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BMY stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

