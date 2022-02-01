Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.