Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 186.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,596 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

