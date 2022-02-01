Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Robyn Perriss Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($61,105.14).

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.60 ($7.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.08. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.06) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

