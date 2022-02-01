Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Robyn Perriss Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) insider Robyn Perriss acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($61,105.14).
Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 304.40 ($4.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. Dr. Martens plc has a 1 year low of GBX 266.60 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.60 ($7.01). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.08. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is 37.04%.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
