Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in January

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the December 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

decreased their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Drone Delivery Canada has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse.

