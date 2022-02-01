Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.40 or 0.07151631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,414.04 or 0.99993848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00051752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006797 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

