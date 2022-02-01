Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 5,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 193.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $284,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

