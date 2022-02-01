Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 18 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.85, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

