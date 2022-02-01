East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.