EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,191.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. EchoLink has a market cap of $90,756.81 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

