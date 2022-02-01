Edgar Lomax Co. VA Acquires New Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Santander by 496.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 326,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 271,719 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $16,173,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 52.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 423,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 145,875 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.89) to €4.40 ($4.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

SAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 80,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

