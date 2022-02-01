Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $24.55 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.6% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.36. 35,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.