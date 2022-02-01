Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $59.91 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,995 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 3.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA owned approximately 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $59,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

WBA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 78,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.