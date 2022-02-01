electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce $1.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 million and the lowest is $1.52 million. electroCore posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,674. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 24.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 38.3% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in electroCore by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

