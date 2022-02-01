Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.58 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.58), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Electronic Arts updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.94. 3,770,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,713. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.