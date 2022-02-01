Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in January

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Elemental Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

