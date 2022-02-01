Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Down 42.0% in January

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 162,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,692. The company has a market cap of $134.45 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.01%.

EARN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.