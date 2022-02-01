Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 47,696 shares.The stock last traded at $9.74 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.