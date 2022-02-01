Elrond Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87.15 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Elrond has a market cap of $3.13 billion and $87.15 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $151.21 or 0.00388423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00182197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,668,975 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

