Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Emmi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

EMLZF stock opened at $1,150.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,104.96. Emmi has a one year low of $1,150.00 and a one year high of $1,150.00.

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through: Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

