Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

