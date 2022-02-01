Empty Set Dollar Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $118,771.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.50 or 0.07156662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.89 or 0.99661730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

