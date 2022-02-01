Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.08

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.08 and last traded at C$53.92, with a volume of 1214851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.74.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

