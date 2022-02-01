Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

