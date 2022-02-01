Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 35.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR opened at 31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 27.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

