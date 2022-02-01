Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EDV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$277.09.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

TSE EDV opened at C$28.32 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.33.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.