Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.13 ($18.13).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.45) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPA:ENGI opened at €13.55 ($15.23) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.39. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.03).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

