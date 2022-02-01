Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 122.15 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.26.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.