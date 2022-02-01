Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 2,590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,570 ($34.55) to GBX 2,590 ($34.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.27) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.11) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.22 ($29.93).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,618.50 ($21.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.61). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,668.46. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23.

In other Entain news, insider Stella David bought 3,652 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($27.60) per share, with a total value of £74,975.56 ($100,800.70). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.31), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($354,073.37).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

