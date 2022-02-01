Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.49%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

