EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.20

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.20 and last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 5684139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

