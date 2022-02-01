EOS Price Reaches $2.35 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. EOS has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $245.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00006074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,983,336 coins and its circulating supply is 979,397,111 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

