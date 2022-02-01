EPIQ Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after buying an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.46.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

