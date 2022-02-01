EPIQ Capital Group LLC Invests $2.87 Million in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000. AbCellera Biologics makes up approximately 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of ABCL opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.