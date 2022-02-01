Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.